Indian pacer Shardul Thakur has not yet played against Australia in the ongoing ODI series. Yet, the right-arm medium-pace bowler was seen working hard in the net sessions.

The Chennai Super Kings star shared a video on his Instagram story, where he could be seen sweating it out in the nets.

Shardul Thakur could find himself in the playing XI for the upcoming Canberra ODI. With Navdeep Saini being quite expensive with the ball and the Aussies taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match series, the team management might choose to give Saini a break ahead of the T20Is and the Test series.

Here's how Shardul Thakur is preparing himself before the final one-dayer against Australia.

Shardul Thakur has played one ODI against Australia before

Shardul Thakur made his ODI debut in 2017 and has represented the nation in 12 50-over matches. The 29-year-old has played one ODI game against Australia in the past, giving away 43 runs in his five overs. Unfortunately, Thakur could not scalp a single wicket on that instance.

The duo of Aaron Finch and David Warner owned the Indian bowlers in that game as well. They added 258 runs for the opening wicket and ensured that the visitors won by ten wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

As mentioned earlier, the Indian team management could look to make a few changes to the bowling unit. Since the Indian pace bowlers have struggled to take wickets, Thakur may be a welcome addition to the side as he is a wicket-taking bowler. Even T Natarajan is in contention to receive his maiden ODI cap in tomorrow's match.

The third ODI between India and Australia will begin tomorrow at 9:10 AM IST (2:40 PM Local Time). India will want to come away with a win and restore lost pride in the tour.