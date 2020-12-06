IND v AUS 2020: Shikhar Dhawan breaks Suresh Raina's major T20I record

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in terrific touch this year. He finished second on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap leaderboard and followed it up with a 36-ball 52 against Australia in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During his 52-run knock versus the Aussies on Sunday, Shikhar Dhawan went past former Cricket World Cup winner Suresh Raina on the list of left-handed Indian batsmen with the most T20I runs. The Delhi-based batsman now has an aggregate of 1,641 in the game's shortest format.

Suresh Raina retired from all forms of international cricket a few months back. The southpaw had scored 1,605 runs in his T20I career.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh is the only other Indian left-hander with an aggregate of over 1,000 runs in T20I cricket.

Shikhar Dhawan also overtook former Indian skipper MS Dhoni to attain the third spot on the list of Indian batsmen with the most T20I runs. Virat Kohli is in the number one position, with vice-captain Rohit Sharma behind him.

Dhoni had an aggregate of 1,617 T20I runs.

Can Shikhar Dhawan become the third Indian batsman to score 2,000 T20I runs?

Shikhar Dhawan smacked four fours and two sixes at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the only two players from India who can boast of scoring 2,000+ runs in T20 internationals. Quite a few batsmen have achieved this feat in international cricket.

Among the southpaws, Eoin Morgan and David Warner have breached this landmark. Looking at the way Shikhar Dhawan has played in the shortest format this year, the Indian opener could soon join his former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates in the elite club.

Notably, Shikhar Dhawan has registered only one duck in his 60 T20I innings.