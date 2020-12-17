Create
IND v AUS 2020: Shikhar Dhawan wishes the Indian cricket team luck for the historic pink-ball Test

Shikhar Dhawan is not a part of the Indian Test squad for the series against Australia.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 17 Dec 2020, 10:52 IST
News
Shikhar Dhawan wished the Indian cricket team good luck for the pink-ball Test match versus Australia at Adelaide Oval. The left-handed batsman took to Twitter to share his views on the day/night Test in Adelaide.

"Good luck to #TeamIndia for the Pink Ball Test! Backing the boys out there and looking forward to an exciting game of cricket," Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

Shikhar Dhawan played a match-winning role for the Indian cricket team in the T20Is against Australia. The southpaw scored a fifty in Sydney, which helped the Men in Blue take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the 3-match series.

Since Dhawan is not a part of the Indian Test squad for the ongoing series, he returned home a few days ago with the other limited-overs specialists.

Did the Indian cricket team miss a trick by excluding Shikhar Dhawan from the Test squad?

Shikhar Dhawan lost his place in the Indian Test team after a string of disappointing performances against England. However, the fans should note that the series took place on the pace-friendly English wickets, where even the best batsmen have struggled.

The Indian opener has an excellent record in subcontinental conditions. When it comes to performing in Australia, he has played three Tests, aggregating 167 runs at an average of 27.83. His highest score in Test matches Down Under is 81.

Prithvi Shaw has been off-colour of late, while Shubman Gill has not played a Test match yet. The Indian cricket team could have used Shikhar Dhawan's experience in the Tests, with the likes of Rohit Sharma not being 100 per cent fit.

Also, the Indian cricket team does not have a single left-handed batsman in their match squad for the ongoing Adelaide Test. Thus, Dhawan's presence could have added variety to the batting lineup.

Published 17 Dec 2020, 10:52 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw
