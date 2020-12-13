IND V AUS 2020: Adam Gilchrist wants Steve Smith to take leadership role for Australia

Former wicketkeeper and Australian legend Adam Gilchrist believes Steve Smith should be given a second chance to captain the national side in the future. Gilchrist wants Steve Smith to be named the vice-captain immediately if Cricket Australia sees him as the right candidate.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Gilchrist said:

''I see no reason why someone shouldn’t have a second chance and if part of that is the captaincy for Steve Smith, if he’s the right guy and the most obvious candidate, I can’t see a reason why he shouldn’t be allowed to do it. If Cricket Australia and the selectors feel that way, and Steve Smith is keen to do it, I think they should make him vice-captain immediately.''

Gilchrist wants more clarity regarding Steve Smith's situation

Steve Smith was banned from cricket for a year following his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. He is also not allowed to take a captaincy role for two years.

Gilchrist asked for more clarity regarding Steve Smith if a chance for captaining Australia arises in the future. The former wicketkeeper doesn't want unnecessary speculation and gossip, which will take the focus away from cricket.

“And whenever those opportunities come up – when Painey (Paine) finishes when Finchy (Finch) finishes – he just assumes it like any normal, natural progression. It takes out all the speculation and allows Steve to know, everyone to know, what the journey is going to be. It allows the natural progression to happen without the speculation. By doing that it means that when the captaincy changes there is not all this hype and uncertainty around it and focus being taken away from the cricket. It just means everyone is clear that’s going to happen.''

It remains to be seen whether Cricket Australia would consider Steve Smith for captaincy again. Michael Clarke, meanwhile, wants Patrick Cummins to lead Australia in Test cricket. Cummins is also the vice-captain at the moment.

