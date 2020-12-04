IND v AUS 2020: Skipper Virat Kohli aiming to test youngsters in pressure situations ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

After trouncing New Zealand 5-0 in a T20I series earlier this year, the Indian cricket team returned to the game's shortest format in Canberra on Friday. Virat Kohli's men ended Australia's winning streak in the capital city on Wednesday. They will now be keen to become the first team to defeat the Aussies in a T20I at the Manuka Oval.

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss at Canberra and invited the visitors to bat first. In a brief interview at the toss, the Indian skipper spoke at length about his team's preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup at home.

"There are a couple of guys who are getting an opportunity for the first time on this tour, so pretty excited for them. But yeah, as you rightly said, everyone is looking forward and paving their way towards the T20 World Cup in India next year. We have been playing good T20 cricket. So, we just have to continue there and go forward with good execution," Virat Kohli said.

T Natarajan was pretty composed on ODI debut: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli was then asked if T Natarajan was a part of the playing XI for the first T20I match at the Manuka Oval.

"Yeah, he is making his debut tonight as well in T20. I think he was pretty composed last game. There was a reason why I threw the ball at him," the 32-year-old replied.

The right-handed batsman added that the team management wished to test the upcoming stars ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup at home.

"I think sometimes you do have your strike bowlers and your impact players. But you also need to test out the youngsters where they stand and if they can pull off a game because that takes their confidence to the next level. We'll try and expose these guys to difficult situations because we need them to step up heading into the World Cup next year," Virat Kohli concluded.

You can follow the live score of the IND v AUS 1st T20I match right here.