Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting had predicted a 2-1 scoreline for the 2020 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, after witnessing India's 8-wicket demolition in Adelaide, he is now considering a clean sweep.

For Ricky Ponting, if the traditionally flat Melbourne track could produce a result in Australia's favor, India under Ajinkya Rahane will be all but out. Not only were India bowled out for a historically low total of 36, but they also lost a Test after dominating it for two days.

It was also departing captain Virat Kohli's first Test defeat after winning the toss.

“Now there's some serious wounds opened up. There could be a good chance (of a sweep). Let's hope we do get a result in Melbourne and if we do, I think India's going to find it really hard to bounce back and win a game,” Ricky Ponting told cricket.com.au

We'll learn a lot about India's character in Melbourne: Ricky Ponting

After a humiliating show with the bat in the second innings, India has plenty of things to rethink before the Boxing Day Test. These include an able replacement for Virat Kohli, and the dismal performances of Prithvi Shaw and Wriddhiman Saha.

Ricky Ponting believes the Melbourne Test will prompt an opportunity for the audience to learn about the Indian team's character.

"We'll learn a lot about them, won't we? With Kohli not being there as well, there's almost no-one to pick them back up after a loss like that." Ricky Ponting said.

Ricky Ponting also suggested some changes to the Indian line-up to bolster their batting. He added:

"They've got to make a couple of changes. Rishabh Pant has to be in that middle order. With Kohli not being there they've got to strengthen their batting, he's got to come in."

"They'll look at Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order I'm sure, but there's one thing to make selection changes there's another to lift the spirits back up again and make sure they're mentally right for the next challenge. Because the Australians are not going to go away now. Now they're got a bit of a sniff they're going to go even harder next game."

After conceding a 1-0 lead in Adelaide, India — without Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami — begin their uphill task at the daunting MCG on 26th December. Out of 13 Tests between the teams in Melbourne, India has won only 3.