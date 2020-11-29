IND v AUS 2020: "Steve Smith isn't that far away from Virat Kohli," Gautam Gambhir warns Indian bowlers about the Australian's form

Gautam Gambhir observed that Australian maestro Steve Smith isn't too far behind Virat Kohli when it comes to ODI cricket. Steve Smith slammed consecutive hundreds against India, smashing a 66-ball 105 in the first ODI on Friday and a 104 that came off just 64 balls on Sunday.

While Steve Smith is considered a better Test player than Kohli in world cricket, Virat Kohli is head and shoulders above him in terms of stats and numbers in limited-overs mathces.

Gautam Gambhir has said that even though stats will always be a difference between the two, it is also the conditions and the impact of the innings that matter.

Gambhir told ESPNCricinfo:

"This is pure class and he isn't that far away from Virat Kohli. We keep talking about Virat Kohli, (and asking) is Virat Kohli the best ODI batsman in the world ever. Steve Smith isn't that far. Getting a hundred in 18 overs and getting two back to back hundreds in 60 balls is no joke. Yes, Virat Kohli will always have better numbers but look at the impact Steve Smith has had in the last two games."

Gautam Gambhir warns India of Steve Smith's brilliant form

India, like every other team, has generally found it hard to find a chink in Steve Smith's armor.

It was at the same SCG, the venue for his first two hundreds in the series, that Steve Smith grounded India with a fabulous 105 in the 2015 World Cup. And then again in the same year when he made 117 in the third Test of the 2015 series.

Gautam Gambhir saw his performances this time as an ominous sign.

In the short 100 second interaction, Gambhir used the phrase "pure class" three times and then dropped a caveat for the Indian bowlers for the impending third ODI and the Test series. He said:

"It is going to be tough for India. I am telling you, even in the third game and probably going forward as well. This is just the start of this long tour. If India doesn't find something (about) how to get Steve Smith out, it is going to be a long, long tour for the bowlers."

"He has a huge appetite for runs and it's just the start now. Once he goes into the Test format with this kind of form, if he gets in, it's going to be troubling times for India."

India have just lost the second ODI which means Australia have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day series.

The final ODI will be played in Canberra and the tour will then move on to the T20I and Test series.