IND v AUS 2020: Tim Paine calls 2018-19 Test series loss to India 'annoying'

Australian Test team captain Tim Paine recalled his men's 'annoying' failure against the Indian cricket team during the 2018-19 season. The home side lost their first home Test series to India as the visitors beat them 2-1 in the 4-match series.

Many felt that David Warner and Steve Smith's absence from the Australian side played a significant role in the eventual series result. While speaking to 2GB's WWOS radio on Monday (23 November), Tim Paine stated that the Aussies should not have lost the home Test series irrespective of which players represented them on the field.

"Certainly for me sitting back it still annoys me that we lost that Test series. Whether we had Steve or David or not you don't want to be losing any Test matches or Test series you're involved in, so that still grinds me a little bit," said Tim Paine.

Tim Paine confident that David Warner and Steve Smith will perform well against the Indian cricket team

Only seven players from the last series, including Tim Paine, have earned a spot in the Australian squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against Virat Kohli's team. David Warner and Steve Smith will bolster the team's batting department, and the skipper is hopeful of a good performance from the duo.

"I know that it drives a lot of the guys that were involved in that and I certainly know Steve and David are looking forward to coming back and showing just how good they are as well," Tim Paine continued.

The 4-Test series between Australia and India will kick off with a day-night encounter in Adelaide. This year, the home side has the upper hand, as the Indian cricket team captain will leave after the first Test match.