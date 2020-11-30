IND v AUS 2020: "The word 'consistency' gets thrown around a lot, it's not easy in the lower order sometimes" - Glenn Maxwell

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently opened up about his success at the Sydney Cricket Ground and his new-found consistency in the lower-middle order for his country at the ODI level.

Speaking after Australia's convincing 51-run win over India in the 2nd ODI, the 32-year-old stated that the SCG has always been a favourable venue and that the ground is tailored to his style of batting.

"Probably only the second time I've done it. I suppose it just comes down to the situation and the conditions. Sydney has always been a place where I've been able to have success at. It's a great wicket to bat on, and there's a lot of space out there. When it's time to go, you can try and find the short boundary," said Glenn Maxwell.

"The word 'consistency' gets thrown around a lot" - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell poses with his Man of the Series award after the series against England.

Glenn Maxwell added that he is happy with the way he is batting in ODI cricket, and lauded the Australian top order of Steve Smith, David Warner and Aaron Finch for making his life easier.

"It's been nice to find a bit of momentum in One-Day cricket. The word 'consistency' gets thrown around a lot, and it's not easy to find consistency in the lower order sometimes. But when the top order is doing their job as well as they are at the moment, it makes my role a lot easier," Glenn Maxwell added.

Glenn Maxwell seems to have come of age as an ODI player for the Kangaroos. Brushing aside an indifferent Indian Premier League campaign, the dynamic batsman notched up match-winning cameos in the first two ODIs and chipped in with the ball as well. In ODIs this year, he has notched up 294 runs at a strike rate of 143.81 - with scores of 77(59), 1(8), 108(90), 45(19), 63*(29).