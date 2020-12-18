Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: "They might become a Baggy Green" - Brett Lee invites Virat Kohli to have his baby Down Under

Virat Kohli will soon leave Australia on paternal leave
Virat Kohli will soon leave Australia on paternal leave
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 18 Dec 2020, 20:42 IST
News
Advertisement

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is set to become a father very soon. Former Australian speedster Brett Lee wants the 32-year-old to have his baby in Australia so that he or she could don the Baggy Green in the future.

In an interview with Mid-day on Thursday, Lee spoke about various topics. Apart from inviting Virat Kohli, Lee also named his favorite Indian and Australian cricketers.

"If you would like to, Mr. Kohli, you are welcome to have your child in Australia. Because we will accept you. If you have a little girl, fantastic. If you have a little boy, fantastic. They might become a Baggy Green," Brett Lee said.

Lee was also asked to name his favorite players from the Australian and the Indian cricket teams. The 44-year-old listed Pat Cummins and Rohit Sharma as the two he loved to watch.

"I think in the Australian team I would have to say Pat Cummins, and in the Indian cricket team, I love watching, I mean I can pick 30 of them, but I like watching Rohit Sharma play when he plays his pull shot," he continued.

Virat Kohli to return home after the pink-ball Test

Virat Kohli had clarified that he would play only one Test match against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will fly home following the Adelaide Test to be with his wife Anushka Sharma.

The Indian skipper announced his wife's pregnancy on social media earlier this year. He had mentioned that their child would arrive in January 2021.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team took a 53-run first innings lead in the pink-ball Test.

Virat Kohli is likely to play his last innings of 2020 tomorrow. It will be interesting to see if he could end his century drought in international cricket.

Published 18 Dec 2020, 19:50 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Brett Lee Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी