IND V AUS 2020: 'They've just underestimated him'- Ponting feels Australia made a mistake against Ravichandran Ashwin

Australia's World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting believes the Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin going in the first Test and paid the price for it.

Ravichandran Ashwin impressed with figures of 18-3-55-4 on the second day of the Adelaide Test as Australia were bowled out for 191 in reply to India's first innings score of 244 runs. The off-spinner also accounted for the crucial wicket of Steve Smith who was dismissed for just 1 run.

Ponting explains the mistake Australia made against Ravichandran Ashwin

Ricky Ponting felt the Aussies tried to score quick runs off Ashwin and that was their undoing in the first innings. Speaking on Channel 7, Ponting said:

"The batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they've just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is. They've looked to score their runs from him, and it's been their undoing.''

It is rare for a spinner to do the bulk of the damage on the second day of a Test match in Australia. However, Ashwin ran through Australia's middle order as he dismissed Steve Smith, Travis Head and Cameron Green. The Delhi Capitals man also accounted for his off-spinning counterpart, Nathan Lyon.

Ashwin bowled probing lines and kept the pressure on the Australian batsman throughout his spell. He also benefited from a special catch from Virat Kohli to dismiss debutant Cameron Green.

Cameron Green's debut innings was stopped short by an absolute classic from Virat Kohli - and the Indian captain enjoyed it a lot! #OhWhatAFeeling@toyota_Aus | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/krXXaZI1at — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 18, 2020

That was a rare piece of brilliance in the field by the Indians as they dropped a number of chances. India took a lead of 53 runs from the first innings thanks to a sublime bowling spell by Ravichandran Ashwin.

One will expect him to have more impact in the second innings when Australia come out to chase. At the end of day 2, India are 9/1 with Jasprit Bumrah and Mayank Agarwal at the crease.