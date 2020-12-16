Indian skipper Virat Kohli has opined that the impending Test series will see no personal jibes exchanged between the two teams.

India and Australia fixtures tend to get heated now and then. The last time these two sides met for the Border-Gavaskar series, there was palpable tension between the players.

Virat Kohli and Australian captain Tim Paine were constantly chirping to each other and even came chest-to-chest on one instance.

Virat Kohli said that the IPL and the bigger picture of the coronavirus pandemic would prompt a more restrained approach by both teams. He called the grudges and tension between the sides 'pointless'.

"I think it's a combination of all those factors. I think this year also has made people realize a lot of things which might not have been necessary in the past where you hold grudges or you have unnecessary tension between teams or individuals which is absolutely pointless," Virat Kohli said at the press conference before the first Test.

However, Virat Kohli maintained that the usual competitive spirit of the game and the occasional banter would not be compromised.

He added:

"You are still going to be professional and make sure you are positive and aggressive in your body language and the way you go about things on the field but I don't think things are going to be as personal as they used to be before."

He further added:

"Also because of the fact that we all understand that we are contributing to a larger cause and it's the quality of cricket that has to stand out. Obviously are going to try to get people out and we are going to try to score runs but at the end of the day, the unnecessary stuff is going to get the filter out pretty much by itself."

Australia changing their approach is also a factor in placating personal rivalry: Virat Kohli

After the sandpaper-gate saga, Australia, under Justin Langer's tutelage, has changed its approach towards the game. They have apparently pulled back from the 'bullish' image and are trying to recreate their outlook. Virat Kohli also pointed this out as one factor keeping the rivalry between the sides in check.

He observed the players from both teams now have more respect for each other as well.

He added:

"It could be a culmination of playing the IPL together, Australia changing their approach to an extent, and also just the way things have panned out this year. Everyone is grateful for the opportunity to be back on the field. It's not like the games haven't been as intense or competitive, it's just the unnecessary stuff that will be filtered out. I feel like there is much more respect between the sides and you can see that on the field and I hope that cricket continues to be competitive."

Virat Kohli further observed:

"...banter is going to go on here and there all the time. That's the highest level of the game we are playing at and it's going to be very competitive. There's going to be tension and stress and emotions flaring now and then but I don't foresee anything getting personal anymore. "

The arch-rivals will lock horns in the historical pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Thursday.