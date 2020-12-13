IND V AUS 2020: "This could be 4-0 for Australia" - Michael Vaughan on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes India could lose the upcoming Test series 4-0 against Australia if they are beaten in the first game at the Adelaide Oval. The Test series starts from December 17, and the first tie will be a day/night encounter.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Michael Vaughan said:

''India will have to see off that trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins, they have to nullify that the kookaburra new ball. If not, Australia will prove to be too strong and powerful. The pink ball Test is the key to the series. If Australia, as they generally do in the Adelaide Day-Night Test, they have never been beaten with the pink ball. If Australia win that Test match and then India lose Virat Kohli for the next three, this could be 4-0 for Australia.''

India were too good for the Aussies in 2018/19: Michael Vaughan

India won the Test series 2-1 the last time that they toured Australia. But Michael Vaughan believes that Australia were missing key players then.

''They(India) were just too good for the Aussies(in 2018-19 series). The main reason I believe they were too good was that there was no Smith, no Warner, no Labuschagne. The Australians are now a better Test match team. They held on to the Ashes in England. Tim Paine is improving as a Test-match captain.''

It will be imperative for India to start the series well as they wouldn't want to play catch up after the first Test. The loss of Virat Kohli after the first game could have a significant impact on the Indian team, and it will be interesting to see how the Men in Blue respond to such adversity.