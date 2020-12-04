IND v AUS 2020: ‘This concussion sub rule will generate a LOT of discussion’ – Twitter erupts as Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Ravindra Jadeja

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was left out of the starting XI, made an immediate impact with two wickets in his first two overs. The leg-spinner came on as a concussion substitute for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday (December 4).
The development came to light after Jadeja (44* off 23) was struck flush on the head off a Mitchell Starc bouncer in the final over of India’s innings. The all-rounder was immediately attended to by the BCCI medical team, following which they named Yuzvendra Chahal as the like-for-like concussion substitute.
“Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the second innings as a concussion substitute, Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team,” read a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement.
Chahal was an instant hit as he broke the opening stand by removing the in-form Aaron Finch (35 off 26) in his first over. The real shot in the arm was when the leggie accounted for Steve Smith (12 off 9) in his following over. Both dismissals, however, were possible due to excellent catches by Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson in the deep.
Yuzvendra Chahal capped off an impressive performance by accounting for Matthew Wade off the last ball of his fourth over. He ended with figures of 3 for 25.
While Indian fans were boisterous for obvious reasons, many in the cricketing fraternity have been left questioning the decision. They reasoned that Yuzvendra Chahal is a more potent bowler than Ravindra Jadeja, and the exact opposite when it comes to the batting front.
