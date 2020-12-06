IND v AUS 2020: "This one is for everyone back home" - Indian cricket team stars celebrate T20I series win on social media

The Indian cricket team extended its unbeaten run in T20 internationals by winning the T20I series against Australia.

The Men in Blue defeated the Aussies by 11 runs in Canberra and followed it up with a six-wicket win at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this victory, India has maintained its 100% win record in T20Is at the SCG.

Skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade opened the batting and blew away the Indian bowling attack in the powerplay overs, smacking a 25-ball fifty.

Newcomer T Natarajan got the wicket of D'Arcy Short to break the opening partnership, while the new Aussie skipper lost his wicket soon after in an unfortunate manner.

Steve Smith had decent partnerships with Glenn Maxwell and Moises Henriques as Australia set a target of 195 runs for the Indian cricket team. In-form batsman KL Rahul could not make a big score in the second innings, but opening partner Shikhar Dhawan carried on to score a solid half-century.

Hardik Pandya smacked three fours and two sixes in his 22-ball 42* at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli's 24-ball 40 took the Indian cricket team close to the target. However, it was eventually Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer who finished the match off in style.

None of the Aussie bowlers could trouble the visitors much. Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson was the most economical bowler for the hosts, registering figures of 1/25 in his four overs.

Debutant Daniel Sams bowled an impressive first over but could not defend 14 runs off the final six balls. Indian cricket team stars celebrated the victory with some special posts on social media.

Here are some of their top Instagram posts.

Advertisement

Indian cricket team players celebrate their third T20I series win of 2020