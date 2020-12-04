IND v AUS 2020: 'Treating Starc like a net bowler' - Twitterati heap praise on Ravindra Jadeja for 23-ball 44* against Australia

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his brilliant form after hitting a fifty in the last ODI with a 23-ball 44 in Canberra. The southpaw smacked five fours and a six in his quickfire innings.

The Indian cricket team got a chance to bat first at the Manuka Oval. KL Rahul registered a fifty at the top, despite getting little to no support from other Indian batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan departed to the pavilion in the powerplay, while Virat Kohli soon followed him.

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson tried to build a partnership with KL Rahul for the third wicket, but Moises Henriques destroyed the Indian batting lineup by dismissing three in his 4-over spell. He first picked up Samson then sent Rahul and the in-form Hardik Pandya back to the dressing room.

Ravindra Jadeja had a 38-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar. The Chennai Super Kings star played the aggressor's role in that stand. Sundar lost his wicket in the final over, but Jadeja ensured that the visitors cross the 160-runs landmark.

There was a moment where Ravindra Jadeja was seen limping while taking a run. Still, he did not back off and absolutely destroyed Mitchell Starc in the final over. The Saurashtra-based player took 11 runs from the last three balls to finish things off in style.

Ravindra Jadeja has broken CSK captain MS Dhoni's record for the highest score by an Indian batsman batting at number seven or below in a T20I match. Twitter saluted the all-rounder for his top-quality batting performance. Here are some of the top tweets praising Jadeja.

Twitter is in awe of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his extraordinary batting performance

UNBELIEVABLE SHOT!!!



Jadeja treating Starc like a net bowler!#AUSvsIND — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) December 4, 2020

Took some time for #jadeja batting to come alive at the international stage but now he is batting as good as anyone lower down order. #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar called Jadeja as "Batting all-rounder". That is the success of Ravi Jadeja in limited overs. He has improved, improved a lot. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 4, 2020

" MS Dhoni tells me that if we take the match to the end, then a lot of runs can come in the last four to five overs " ~ Ravindra Jadeja — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 4, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja - WOW. Look at the bat swing and the authority in the shot, he smashed back a 145kmph for fun, what a knock. 44 in just 23 balls, his innings takes India to 161. pic.twitter.com/fYGWexbn23 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 4, 2020

#jadeja seems to be rightfully following his gurus footsteps! Brilliant comeback. Hope he is good to bowl. #AUSvIND — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) December 4, 2020

He's called Sir Ravindra Jadeja for a reason!



Slayed it with a quick-fire 44 🔥



How much did you enjoy that innings?#KKR #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/qs2XeEsXbn — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 4, 2020