IND v AUS 2020: 'Treating Starc like a net bowler' - Twitterati heap praise on Ravindra Jadeja for 23-ball 44* against Australia

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his brilliant form after hitting a fifty in the last ODI with a 23-ball 44 in Canberra. The southpaw smacked five fours and a six in his quickfire innings.
The Indian cricket team got a chance to bat first at the Manuka Oval. KL Rahul registered a fifty at the top, despite getting little to no support from other Indian batsmen. Shikhar Dhawan departed to the pavilion in the powerplay, while Virat Kohli soon followed him.
Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson tried to build a partnership with KL Rahul for the third wicket, but Moises Henriques destroyed the Indian batting lineup by dismissing three in his 4-over spell. He first picked up Samson then sent Rahul and the in-form Hardik Pandya back to the dressing room.
Ravindra Jadeja had a 38-run partnership for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar. The Chennai Super Kings star played the aggressor's role in that stand. Sundar lost his wicket in the final over, but Jadeja ensured that the visitors cross the 160-runs landmark.
There was a moment where Ravindra Jadeja was seen limping while taking a run. Still, he did not back off and absolutely destroyed Mitchell Starc in the final over. The Saurashtra-based player took 11 runs from the last three balls to finish things off in style.
Ravindra Jadeja has broken CSK captain MS Dhoni's record for the highest score by an Indian batsman batting at number seven or below in a T20I match. Twitter saluted the all-rounder for his top-quality batting performance. Here are some of the top tweets praising Jadeja.