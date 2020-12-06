IND v AUS 2020: Twiterrati has mixed reactions to Virat Kohli's dropped catch at SCG

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is known for his fantastic fielding performances. However, the 32-year-old has not had the best time on the field in Australia.

Kohli had dropped a couple of sitters in the last few games, and in the ongoing T20I match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the Indian skipper dropped another simple catch.

The incident occurred in the eighth over of the Australian innings, which was being bowled by Washington Sundar. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade had smashed the Indian bowlers all over the park up to that point, scoring a 25-ball fifty.

However, he failed to time Sundar's sixth delivery. The ball traveled to Virat Kohli in the cover region. Unfortunately, he could not complete the catch.

Still, Matthew Wade lost his wicket as he assumed that Kohli would take the catch and stood in the middle of the pitch. Kohli quickly threw the ball to wicket-keeper KL Rahul, who dislodged the bails to run out Wade.

The Australian team finished the innings with 194 runs on the board. After Wade's departure, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell had a 45-run partnership for the third wicket, while Smith added 48 runs for the fourth wicket with Moises Henriques.

T Natarajan was the best bowler for the Indian cricket team, returning with figures of 2/20 in his four overs. Washington Sundar was the only other bowler who had an economy rate of less than nine.

Last game's Man of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal leaked 51 runs in his four overs, while Deepak Chahar conceded 48 runs to the opposition batsmen.

Virat Kohli's dropped catch was a big talking point from the first innings. Twitter users had mixed reactions to it because the Indian captain dismissed Matthew Wade on the same ball.

Advertisement

Top reactions to Virat Kohli's dropped catch in IND v AUS 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli can grab the toughest of catches and can sometimes drop the soft catches as well. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 6, 2020

Since IPL, I remember Kohli's drop catches more than the catches he has taken. Just been happening too often. What could be the reason? Is he hurrying into the ball? Is it his infectious energy? @prasannalara @raaravind — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 6, 2020

Virat Kohli always gives his 100% for all the brands he endorses.



He was the brand ambassador of Uber. He continues to drop people from both teams 🙏🏻 🚗 #INDvsAUS — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Even Bagha from Lagaan won't drop that catch which Kohli dropped — Udit (@udit_buch) December 6, 2020

That was an embarrassing drop by Kohli. Nevertheless got the run-out#AUSvIND — Prachi 🏏 (@ArtOf5pin) December 6, 2020

Kohli and Catch Drop, a better love story than Twilight!!

Atleast one Drop per Match has become new Trend🙆🏻‍♂️#AUSvIND #Kohli pic.twitter.com/lZ5rSYIW9u — Supreeth (@supreethkv) December 6, 2020

Virat Kohli: I am dropping a lot these days



Ravi Shastri: Can you drop some ice in my drink 😈😈#indvsausT20 #indvsaus2020 #INDvsAUS @imVkohli — Berozgaar_Memer (@BerozgaarLaunda) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

#AUSAvIND

Jab Kohli ne Jab Kohli ne

Catch Drop kiya runout kiya pic.twitter.com/9UPnhtuJU4 — Shivangi (@memekaynat) December 6, 2020