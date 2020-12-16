Create
IND v AUS 2020: Twitter has mixed reactions to Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the playing XI for the pink-ball Test

Prithvi Shaw will open the innings with Mayank Agarwal in the pink-ball Test
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 16 Dec 2020, 14:49 IST
News
BCCI announced the Indian cricket team's playing XI for the upcoming pink-ball Test match against Australia in Adelaide. There were quite a few surprises in the match squad, with Prithvi Shaw's inclusion raising many eyebrows.

The former India U-19 captain has struggled against the fast bowlers of late. He did not have a memorable IPL 2020 campaign in the United Arab Emirates. Shaw could also not make his mark in the practice games against Australia 'A'.

Meanwhile, his U-19 teammate Shubman Gill performed brilliantly in the pink-ball tour match. The right-handed batsman aggregated 108 runs in two innings, slamming 16 boundaries and a six.

Thus, most cricket fans expected Shubman Gill to open the innings for the Indian cricket team at Adelaide Oval with Mayank Agarwal. However, the team management seems to have another plan.

It seems as though the backroom staff wants to give Prithvi Shaw a few more opportunities to prove himself at the big stage. Unfortunately, Shaw had picked up an injury right before the Test series against Australia two years ago.

He had scored a half-century in the ICC World Test Championship series versus New Zealand earlier this year.

Since skipper Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test, Shubman Gill could replace him in the middle-order. Some fans even believe that Shaw could get two Tests to cement his position.

Otherwise Rohit Sharma, who landed in Australia last night, could take his place as an opener.

Twitterati had mixed reactions to the Indian cricket team's call of giving Prithvi Shaw a place in the match squad. Here are some of the tweets related to this decision.

Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw gaining a place in the Test team for the first time Down Under

India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shubman Gill Twitter Reactions
