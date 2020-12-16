IND v AUS 2020: Twitter has mixed reactions to Prithvi Shaw's inclusion in the playing XI for the pink-ball Test

BCCI announced the Indian cricket team's playing XI for the upcoming pink-ball Test match against Australia in Adelaide. There were quite a few surprises in the match squad, with Prithvi Shaw's inclusion raising many eyebrows.

The former India U-19 captain has struggled against the fast bowlers of late. He did not have a memorable IPL 2020 campaign in the United Arab Emirates. Shaw could also not make his mark in the practice games against Australia 'A'.

Meanwhile, his U-19 teammate Shubman Gill performed brilliantly in the pink-ball tour match. The right-handed batsman aggregated 108 runs in two innings, slamming 16 boundaries and a six.

Thus, most cricket fans expected Shubman Gill to open the innings for the Indian cricket team at Adelaide Oval with Mayank Agarwal. However, the team management seems to have another plan.

It seems as though the backroom staff wants to give Prithvi Shaw a few more opportunities to prove himself at the big stage. Unfortunately, Shaw had picked up an injury right before the Test series against Australia two years ago.

He had scored a half-century in the ICC World Test Championship series versus New Zealand earlier this year.

Since skipper Virat Kohli will return home after the first Test, Shubman Gill could replace him in the middle-order. Some fans even believe that Shaw could get two Tests to cement his position.

Otherwise Rohit Sharma, who landed in Australia last night, could take his place as an opener.

Twitterati had mixed reactions to the Indian cricket team's call of giving Prithvi Shaw a place in the match squad. Here are some of the tweets related to this decision.

Twitter reacts to Prithvi Shaw gaining a place in the Test team for the first time Down Under

Advertisement

Shaw picked based on Overseas experience so Gill ignored but Pant ignored despite having good Overseas record and Saha gets the call. — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) December 16, 2020

Shubman Gill with a First Class Average of 78 & performance in the Practice games doesnt make it.



Rishab Pant with all his successes last Oz tour & blazing second inning ton doesnt make it either...



Ravi bhai....atleast team selection karne ke time pe toh mat piyo😭😭😭😭 — NSR #BringBackRossTaylor (@Nandan_) December 16, 2020

Long term vision is to keep Gill for Kohli’s replacement. Once Rohit comes back they will remove Shaw.. — Moxic_Bihari (@Jay_Prakash88) December 16, 2020

Selecting Shaw & Saha over Pant & Gill is peak Kohli.



A great batsmen but an average captain. — Pulkit 🔰 (@OleTrain) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

Shah-Shaw ki jaroorat hai jaise zindagi ke liye, bas ek sanam chahiye aashiqi ke liye. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 16, 2020

For those saying gill should have played instead of shaw. Shaw has done nothing wrong to be dropped. Scored more runs than kane in last nz series, also 50+ in last test match. Gill will play in middle order from 2nd test. He shouldnt fluctuate his position. — Jay. (@Itxjunu18) December 16, 2020

Gill and Pant>>>Shaw and Saha — Voldemort Dumbledore bhai bhai (@7077673aio) December 16, 2020

Excellent from captain and management

Whoever underperformed in practice games got selected 😊 — Smith Szn (@smith_szn) December 16, 2020

Advertisement

Coming to facts -> Prithvi Shaw test matches played - 4 , scored 335 runs and his average is 55. He have one test century and 2 half centuries...



How come u say Rahul /gill are better than him ?? Based on IPL or practice match basis ?



Saha is matured now ..let's see .. — 🤫🧐😷🤐 (@NaakuTheliyadhu) December 16, 2020