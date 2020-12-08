The Indian cricket team is currently playing the third T20I match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, the home side posted 186/5 on the board, with Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade registering half-centuries.

While the Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, they committed quite a few errors in the field today. There were many dropped catches and even some misfields in the deep.

But a colossal blunder that happened during the first innings was the Indian cricket team's late DRS call. T Natarajan bowled the eleventh over of the Australian innings, and on the fourth ball, he trapped Matthew Wade in front of his stumps. Surprisingly, neither the bowler nor the wicket-keeper appealed heartily.

And, the on-field umpires did not declare Wade out. The replays aired on the big screen, and Virat Kohli asked for a DRS following that. The officials were set to ask the third umpire before the batsmen protested the decision.

Ultimately, the umpires vetoed the Indian cricket team's call. Hawk-eye showed that the ball was crashing into the leg-stump to add salt to the Men in Blue's wounds.

Matthew Wade had just completed his half-century on the previous delivery. He eventually had a magnificent partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the third wicket and returned to the dressing room scoring 80 runs off 53 deliveries.

It is pertinent to note that Steve Smith had lost his wicket in the over prior to the incident. Wade's dismissal would have helped the Indian cricket team limit Australia's final score.

Wade was settled in the middle and took the bowlers to the cleaners in the innings' second half.

Twitter reacts to Indian cricket team's missed DRS call

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to the controversy.

How good! Batter misses a leg stump half volley. Bowler doesn’t appeal. Keeper turns down the review. Big screen dude plays the replay too early. Umpire accepts the review until the batter complains.



That’s gotta be the most mistakes made in a 20 second window in all cricket 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) December 8, 2020

The standard protocol is that you do not show the replay till the time for referral is past. There was no timer so we don't know if India were late. https://t.co/WOsfNSrs9w — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2020

There was drama at the SCG as India asked for a review against Matthew Wade #AUSvIND https://t.co/uKOu9nSMm2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Big screen la replay vandhadhum review eduthaan KL. Romba thappu! 😂 — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) December 8, 2020

I wish Dhoni would be behind the wicket to appeal for LBW and ask for review without seeing the replay. Rahul lacks that ability to judge it. ☹️ — Priyank ❄️ (@priyankmtr) December 8, 2020

That is atrocious. The fielding team has 15 seconds to review the decision. The broadcaster (? @FoxCricket) put the replay on the on field screen. @BCCI should feel dudded. What is happening??#AUSvIND — Sue (@the_fifth_kid) December 8, 2020

Right decision made. Can’t have the review after the replays are on the big screen. But was it up earlier than it should have been??? Or was it played only after 15 seconds had lapsed?? #Wade #Natarajan #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 8, 2020

Team India taken the review but it was denied by the 3rd umpire because the replay was shown on the big screen.



It would've been OUT, unlucky miss for India and T Natarajan. pic.twitter.com/QHPyXVOXrm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 8, 2020

KL Rahul appeals for everything with 100% confidence but he won't review suddenly. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 8, 2020

If KL keeps reviewing like that, teams will say, "Rahul is a Cheater!" pic.twitter.com/gsjkuxH8mL — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) December 8, 2020