The Indian cricket team is currently playing the third T20I match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Batting first, the home side posted 186/5 on the board, with Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade registering half-centuries.
While the Men in Blue have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, they committed quite a few errors in the field today. There were many dropped catches and even some misfields in the deep.
But a colossal blunder that happened during the first innings was the Indian cricket team's late DRS call. T Natarajan bowled the eleventh over of the Australian innings, and on the fourth ball, he trapped Matthew Wade in front of his stumps. Surprisingly, neither the bowler nor the wicket-keeper appealed heartily.
And, the on-field umpires did not declare Wade out. The replays aired on the big screen, and Virat Kohli asked for a DRS following that. The officials were set to ask the third umpire before the batsmen protested the decision.
Ultimately, the umpires vetoed the Indian cricket team's call. Hawk-eye showed that the ball was crashing into the leg-stump to add salt to the Men in Blue's wounds.
Matthew Wade had just completed his half-century on the previous delivery. He eventually had a magnificent partnership with Glenn Maxwell for the third wicket and returned to the dressing room scoring 80 runs off 53 deliveries.
It is pertinent to note that Steve Smith had lost his wicket in the over prior to the incident. Wade's dismissal would have helped the Indian cricket team limit Australia's final score.
Wade was settled in the middle and took the bowlers to the cleaners in the innings' second half.
Twitter reacts to Indian cricket team's missed DRS call
Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to the controversy.