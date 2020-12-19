Australia ran through the India batting line up on day three of the Adelaide Test, as the Indian team were bundled out for their lowest Test score in history (36). The Men in Blue only managed to set a target of 90 runs. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is of the opinion that the Indians didn't do much wrong.

Sunil Gavaskar doesn't blame the Indian batsman too much

Speaking on Channel 7, Gavaskar gave the bulk of the credit to the Australian bowlers.

''Very little that the Indians have done wrong. It's been splendid bowling by the Australians – much fuller length, mixed up with the odd short delivery, around the off stump. The Indian batsmen have been just that little bit tentative, but the bowling has been tremendous.''

Not all are going to agree with this opinion from Gavaskar, given the way India were embarrassed on the first session of the third day. However, it is true that the Indian batsmen barely played a miss and instead, they ended up nicking everything.

CricViz's Expected Wickets model also suggests the same.

According to our Expected Wickets model, the deliveries Australia bowled in this innings would, on average, have yielded a score of 60-3. Through a mixture of bad luck, and poor batting, India didn't get close to that. #AUSvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 19, 2020

The Men in Blue started the day with a lead of 62, but were blown away by Patrick Cummins first, and then Josh Hazlewood. The latter was on a hat-trick at one point, but Umesh Yadav safely negotiated the hat-trick delivery.

India's woes went from bad to worse as their premier fast-bowler Mohammed Shami sustained an injury to his arm while batting and had to be retired-hurt. The Indian seamer didn't bowl in the second innings of the match and it remains to be seen whether he will recover for the upcoming Boxing Say clash against the Aussies.

Ouch...



Shami is getting some treatment for a nasty blow on the arm: https://t.co/LGCJ7zSdrY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/SyodTTQXO0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

With Virat Kohli set to return to India after the Adelaide Test, the situation looks grim for the Indian batting lineup. He was the only batsman who managed a half-century in this Test for the Indians.