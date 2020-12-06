IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian captain to win T20I series in all SENA countries

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has achieved a unique record of winning a T20I series in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA countries). The 32-year-old has become the first Indian skipper to accomplish this feat.

The Indian T20I team has been in sensational form of late. They began the year with a 2-0 win over Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 5-0 clean sweep versus New Zealand. Continuing their magnificent form in the game's shortest format, the Men in Blue have won the first two T20Is against Australia.

India win a run-fest at the SCG thanks to Natarajan and Pandya.



First, Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal powered the visitors to a memorable win in Canberra. In the second T20I, Hardik Pandya and T Natarajan played a pivotal role in India's victory. The final match of the T20I series will happen on Tuesday (December 8) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli and Co. have not lost a T20I match since December 2019

As mentioned before, the 2007 T20 World Cup winners have dominated their opponents in the shortest format of the game. Playing under Virat Kohli's captaincy, the Indian cricket team has built a massive winning streak in foreign conditions.

Generally, the Men in Blue used to struggle overseas, but they have lost only a single T20I outside India in the last two years. New Zealand was the last team to beat the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinalists in an away match.

Speaking of India's T20I series triumphs under Kohli's leadership in SENA countries, the inaugural T20 World Cup champions beat Australia this week. They had beaten New Zealand earlier this year, and two years ago, they registered a 2-1 series win against England.

Before their English tour, Virat Kohli and Co. had won a T20I series against South Africa in February 2018. MS Dhoni had not been able to guide the Indian team to a T20I series win in New Zealand and England during his time as the T20I skipper.