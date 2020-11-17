Ind v Aus 2020: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and other Indian cricket team stars share videos from open nets training sessions [Watch]

After an extended break of nine months, the Indian cricket team will return to the cricket field as it gears up to take on the mighty Australians Down Under. The last time Virat Kohli and Co. visited Australia, they made history by winning the 4-Test series by the scoreline of 2-1.

BCCI has sent a star-studded squad to Australia this year as well, as the fans expect the Indian cricket team to replicate its past performance. Unfortunately, skipper Virat Kohli will miss the last three Test matches of the tour. Still, the team has the potential to win the ICC World Test Championship.

A 3-match ODI series will kick off the Indian cricket team's Australian tour on 27th November. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cricketers are currently undergoing the mandatory quarantine period. The New South Wales government permitted Virat Kohli's men to practice during that time.

The squad landed in Sydney five days ago and has resumed the open net sessions now. A few Indian cricket team players have uploaded some exciting photos and videos from their practice sessions.

Top photos and videos from the Indian cricket team's open net practice sessions in Australia

Virat Kohli expresses his love for Test cricket practice sessions

IPL 2020 Orange Cap winner KL Rahul feeling good to be back in blue

Advertisement

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj bowling in tandem

Sanju Samson prepping up to make an impact in the limited-overs series

Shardul Thakur enjoys his time bowling in the open net practice sessions

Advertisement

Hanuma Vihari getting in the groove

Cheteshwar Pujara getting ready for the vital ICC World Test Championship

Practice mode on! Good to be back 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jX5zxcUX07 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 17, 2020

Preparations are thus in full swing for the Indian cricket team, which starts as the favorite to win the ODI series, having won the previous 50-over series in Australia.