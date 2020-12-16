The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Instagram this morning to share some interesting numbers from Virat Kohli's performances in Tests at the Adelaide Oval.

Sharing Kohli's batting stats, the governing body of cricket asked fans how they think the Indian captain would fare in the upcoming pink-ball Test against Australia.

Virat Kohli boasts of a stunning batting average of 71.83 at the Adelaide Oval, including three centuries in three matches.

These remarkable numbers mean that India will heavily bank upon their skipper's performance in the first Test, before he returns to India for the birth of his first child.

Many cricketing legends are of the opinion that Virat Kohli's absence from the majority of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will give Australia the edge.

Virat Kohli's men to play their first overseas Day/Night Test in Adelaide

The Indian cricket team are all set to play their inaugural overseas Day-Night Test against arch-rivals Australia in Adelaide starting December 17.

The visitors played some brilliant cricket during the recently concluded T20I series, and will be looking forward to maintaining the same level of performance in the longest format.

While the Indian cricket team has displayed commanding performances against teams in Test cricket over the past decade, they have not managed to win a single Test in 2020 so far.

The Indians have only played two Tests this year. New Zealand defeated them comprehensively on both occasions.

It is relevant to note that India did not lose a single Test match in 2019. Their absolute dominance on the field helped them attain the number one spot on the ICC World Test Championship points table.

However, the ICC recently amended the rule - considering percentage of points the teams earned from those they contested for instead of just points, to rank sides on the table. This rule change has seen Australia overtake India.

The race for the ICC World Test Championship will heat up as the top teams come closer to each other in the race to the Grand Finale.