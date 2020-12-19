VVS Laxman believes that India have their noses ahead at the end of day two in the first Test against Australia. He has credited the brilliant performance of the bowlers for giving the upper hand to the Indian team.

After getting dismissed for 244 early on the second day, India managed to restrict Australia to 191, thereby obtaining a handy first innings lead of 53 runs. R Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers, as he picked up four wickets. Umesh Yadav picked up three and two batsmen fell to Jasprit Bumrah.

Laxman reckons that any target in the north of 300 runs will be difficult for Australia to chase down against the quality Indian bowling attack. The former batsman wants the batsmen to try and bat out the whole of the third day.

“India ahead in this Test thanks to brilliant performance from the bowlers. Imp for the batsmen to take advantage and bat the whole day. A target of 300+ in the 4th inn against this quality bowling line up will be challenging for the Aussies.”

Indian find themselves in a spot of bother at this point

The lead of 300 runs, which VVS Laxman reckons would be a good target, seems to be quite a long way away at the moment. The Indian team’s top-order has been blown away by Australia early on the third day and they are reeling at 19/6.

Pat Cummins has picked up four wickets and Josh Hazlewood has picked up a couple. Hanuma Vihari is at the crease now for the Indian team, with Wriddhiman Saha at the other end.

It will now be a real hard grind for the lower middle-order to get to a fighting score in the second innings.