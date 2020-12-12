Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer has given a hilarious response to Brad Hogg's dig at India’s top-order batsmen, leaving Twitter users in splits.

Former Aussie wrist-spinner Brad Hogg had advised the Indian team’s top-order batsmen to be more careful in leaving the balls in the corridor, and to avoid chasing moving balls outside the off-stump.

“Indian top order need to know where their off stump is, learn to leave the ball off a good length, and not chase the ball moving away outside off stump,” Brad Hogg tweeted.

The former India batsman responded to Brad Hogg's tweet by pointing out that the injury-ridden Australian side should first decide on their top-order for the Test matches against India.

“Australia need to know who their top order is,” Wasim Jaffer tweeted in response.

Australia need to know who their top order is 😏 #AusvInd https://t.co/tRlrGdoqEi — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

Wasim Jaffer made this remark after two potential Australian openers injured themselves. Regular opener David Warner was already ruled out of the first Test due to a groin injury that he sustained during the limited-overs series against India.

Will Pucovski, who was also in the Australian squad as an opener, suffered a concussion in the first tour match against India A and has been ruled out of the first Test as well.

Marcus Harris has now been added to the squad as added cover for the position. However, his likely partner, Joe Burns, has had a horrid time so far this season, averaging under 9 runs from eight innings.

Brad Hogg’s remarks come after the Indian batsmen were dismissed cheaply in the tour games

The Indian top-order batsmen were dismissed playing flashy shots in both innings of the first practice game, and the first innings of the second game.

However, Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill dug in during the second innings of the ongoing three-day match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both batsmen made impressive half-centuries in the pink-ball game.

On the back of these knocks, Agarwal and Gill look all set to open the batting for India in the first Day/Night Test at Adelaide on December 17.