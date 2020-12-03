T Natarajan played a crucial role in his debut match against Australia on Wednesday. Defending 303 in the third ODI, India needed wickets in the powerplay - a task they had failed to achieve in the last few games.

Coming to replace Mohammed Shami, Natarajan was targetted by the Australian captain Aaron Finch from the get-go. In the 2nd over of the innings, Finch hit T Natarajan for a six. He then muscled a short delivery by Natarajan for four in his next over.

However, Natarajan recovered quickly. He shifted his length a tad fuller and targeted the stumps. Marnus Labuschagne, Finch's opening partner, couldn't read the 29-year-old's nip backer and edged it on to his stumps, giving Natarajan his first international wicket.

But Natarajan was still not off the hooks. Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar hit him for 18 runs in the 44th over. Then the Salem player struck back with his masterful yorkers.

He gave away just four runs in the 46th over and then sent Agar, Australia's last batsman, packing in the 48th. India won the game by 13 runs.

Shardul Thakur applauds T Natarajan's strong character

Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan's bowling partner in the game credited his character and said India needs players like him who can strike back even after getting hit for runs. After the match, he said:

He (T Natarajan) is good. He has done well in the IPL and if you see he executed a lot of yorkers there. He came back pretty well in this game that shows he has got a big character. We need players like him who can come back (after getting hit for runs).

Shardul Thakur further added that in the limited-overs matches, bowlers face a lot of heat but it is important to come back strong. Thakur, who took 3 wickets in the game, added:

In the white-ball form of cricket, you are going to get hit as a bowler. But what's important is to come back and bowl again, develop the confidence and take it on from then and there.

After losing the ODI series, India will look to make the best use of the 3-match T20I series. T Natarajan could play a part in the T20Is as well, which will commence on Friday in Canberra.