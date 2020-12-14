Shubman Gill has emerged as a contender to debut in the first Test against Australia starting December 17. He also sounded a warning to the Aussies. "If the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, we’ve got plenty of great moves in store," he said.

Gill felt that there is no bigger challenge in world cricket than facing Australia in their backyard. Speaking to KKR.in, the 21-year-old said:

''It's quite intimidating to play Australia in Australia, but I am really looking forward to it. As a batsman, there is no bigger opportunity than to play against Australia at their home as your confidence gets a major boost if you manage to score runs here."

Shubman Gill also revealed that the Indian team has plans if the Aussies resort to sledging.

''Every character is different, some people like to keep quiet and not react while for others, engaging in verbal battle eggs them on to do better. For me, I’m neither the kind to always keep quiet, nor the type to keep going at the opposition. But if the plan is to make us dance to their chin music, be rest assured we’ve got plenty of great moves in store."

Shubman Gill ticks all the boxes according to Wasim Jaffer

Gill made a strong claim to start for India in the first test as he made 65 in the second innings of the second warm-up tie. He scored 43 in the first innings as well when batting wasn't easy. Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was impressed with Shubman Gill's technical prowess.

Getting on top of the bounce ☑️@RealShubmanGill ticking the technical boxes and in some style too. #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/FKD0Jsc2zG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 12, 2020

Gill could become an opener for the upcoming Test series against Australia. Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul are the other two contenders to partner Mayank Agarwal in the first Test at Adelaide.