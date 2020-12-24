IND v AUS 2020: "We'll go in with the same XI"- Justin Langer will not tinker with the Australian team for 2nd Test

Australia will play India in Melbourne after taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series. Coach Justin Langer made it clear in a virtual press conference that the Aussies will go in with an unchanged side for the second Test.

''I would be a pretty courageous man to change the XI for this Test match after the last one. Unless something happens over the next few days, and they can happen in the world we live in, we'll go in with the same XI," said Justin Langer.

Australia won the first Test with ease, as they secured an eight-wicket victory after dismantling India for 36 runs in the second innings. Hence, the Aussies were expected not to make wholesale changes.

Australia will be without David Warner for 2nd Test

David Warner was the only change which the Aussies might have been considering for the Melbourne Test. However, the left-hander is yet to recover from his groin injury, which he suffered in the limited-overs series against India. Therefore, we will see Joe Burns and Matthew Wade getting another opportunity at the top of the order.

David Warner ruled out of Boxing Day Test https://t.co/jxhTKFEWTn — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 23, 2020

Justin Langer is excited about playing in Melbourne

The MCG will also host a crowd of 30,000 for the upcoming Test against India. Justin Langer said his team is excited to play at the iconic venue, even though it will not be at its full capacity due to Covid-19 restrictions.

''30,000 is better than none. It wasn't that long ago, probably a few months ago, we wondered whether we would have a Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Every time I come here, I pinch myself. It's just an amazing stadium. There's so much hype about it, and the boys love playing here." Justin Langer added.

The best player in the Boxing Day Test will be awarded the Mullagh Medal, named after the legendary Johnny Mullagh, captain of the 1868 cricket team who became the first Australian sporting team to tour internationally! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3Ymx3QE4dS — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 21, 2020

Australia will be the favorites going into the second Test, especially after the win in Adelaide. Team India will also miss the services of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami for the rest of the series. Hence, many experts think that the Aussies will manage to whitewash the Men in Blue in the ongoing Test series.