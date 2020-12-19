IND v AUS 2020: What is India’s lowest total in Test cricket?

India have once again suffered a collapse in the first session of a Test match. At the time of publishing of this piece, Virat Kohli’s side was reeling on 31/9 on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday (December 19).

With only the last recognised batsman in Hanuma Vihari gone, there is a possibility of the unwanted record of India’s lowest total in Test history being broken. India, under the leadership of Ajit Wadekar, were decimated for 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

No player apart from Eknath Solkar (18* off 17) managed to cross 5 as the English pace duo of Geoff Arnold and Chris Old helped the hosts win the match by an innings and 286 runs. Notably, India were whitewashed 3-0 in the series, with two of those Tests resulting in innings defeats.

India’s second-lowest total in Test cricket, however, came on Australian soil when Lala Amarnath’s side were bundled out for 58 in the second innings of the 1947 Brisbane Test, courtesy Fred Trueman returning magical numbers of 8 for 31. Interestingly, India folded for 98 in the third innings to lose by an innings and 226 runs.

Scorecards of India’s two lowest Test totals

Lord’s, 1974: England 629 all out (Dennis Amiss 188, Tony Greig 106, Bishan Bedi 6/226, Erapalli Prasanna 2/166) beat India 302 all out (Farokh Engineer 86, Gundappa Viswanath 52, Chris Old 4/67, Mike Hendrick 3/46) & 42 all out (Eknath Solkar 18*, Chris Old 5/21, Geoff Arnold 4/19) by an innings and 286 runs

The Gabba, 1947: Australia 382/8 dec (Sir Donald Bradman 185, Keith Miller 58, Lala Amarnath 4/84, Vinoo Mankad 3/113) beat India 58 all out (Lala Amarnath 22, Ernie Toshack 5/2, Bill Johnston 2/17) & 98 all out (Chandu Sarwate 26, Ernie Toshack 6/29, Ray Lindwall 2/19) by an innings and 226 runs.