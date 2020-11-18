Ind v Aus 2020: Wriddhiman Saha hits the nets, ignites hopes for timely recovery

In a piece of promising news to the Indian Test squad, wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha hit the nets on Wednesday. This seems to be a clear indication of the progress that he has made in recovering from the injury he sustained during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

Wriddhiman Saha had to sit out the playoff matches of his IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad after sustaining injuries to both his hamstrings. However, the selectors decided to keep him in the Indian Test squad with the hope that he would recover in time for the Test matches.

The expectation seems to have turned into a reality as the 36-year-old was seen facing throwdowns in the nets in a video posted by BCCI.

The player's footwork, though, was not really pronounced and the fact that he did not keep wickets indicate that there is still progress to be made before he is fully fit.

Also read: 'India will miss Virat Kohli in Tests a little more than Rohit Sharma in ODIs'

Wriddhiman Saha could be India's first-choice keeper if he fully recovers from the injury

Wriddhiman Saha, who was the first-choice keeper for India for a while, was sidelined during the last Test series against New Zealand with Rishabh Pant donning the keeping gloves.

However, Pant is coming into the series on the back of a dreadful run during this year's IPL. In stark contrast, Saha was brilliant with the bat and the gloves in the few matches that he played for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

Love test cricket practice sessions ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XPNad3YapF — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 17, 2020

If Wriddhiman Saha manages to regain his fitness in time, it will not be surprising to see him being picked in the eleven ahead of Pant for the first Test.

Check out the full schedule of India's tour to Australia

The series is scheduled to kick off with a day and night encounter at Adelaide on 17th December. This will be followed by three more Test matches at Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.