IND v AUS 2020: Wriddhiman Saha shows off his fielding skills with a stunning catch at mid-wicket [WATCH]

The Indian cricket team showed great character at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday (December 11) as they took an 86-run lead versus Australia 'A' despite an ordinary batting performance. Wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha did not don the gloves in the first innings, but made his presence felt with a magnificent catch in the mid-wicket region.

Trailing by 194 runs, Australia 'A' lost Joe Burns in the second over itself. Nic Maddinson and Marcus Harris stabilized the innings with a 40-run stand for the second wicket.

Mohammed Shami then derailed the home team's innings by striking twice in the 13th over. He removed Harris and Ben McDermott in the space of six deliveries to reduce Australia 'A' to 46/3.

Maddinson looked great in the middle. However, the southpaw soon joined his teammates in the dressing room courtesy of an excellent catch from Wriddhiman Saha.

The Australia 'A' batsman pulled Mohammed Siraj's short ball over mid-wicket. Wriddhiman Saha was standing inside the 30-yards circle, but he ran like a cheetah to complete a phenomenal backward running catch.

Wriddhiman Saha generally keeps the wickets for India in the game's most extended format. However, team management allowed Rishabh Pant to don the gloves in the practice match.

Wriddhiman Saha and other Indian batsmen disappointed with the bat

While the Indian bowlers put up a commendable show in the first innings, the batsmen did not have a memorable day with the bat. Wriddhiman Saha got out for a 22-ball duck, whereas Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, and Mayank Agarwal lost their wickets before touching double digits.

WHAT. A. CATCH! 👌👌 @Wriddhipops is excellent behind the stumps and equally good in the outfield. #TeamIndia



📷 - Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/j7J7fFVCnn — BCCI (@BCCI) December 11, 2020

The visitors will be keen to get some runs under their belt ahead of the first day/night Test match against Australia in Adelaide.