IND v AUS 2020: Young opener Will Pucovski ruled out of the second Test against India

Upcoming Australian opener Will Pucovski, who missed the Adelaide Test because of a concussion, has been ruled out of the Boxing Day Test as well.

The rising Australian star got hit on the head in the first warm-up tie against India A. The 22-year-old was diagnosed with a concussion and had to be substituted. He still hasn't managed to recover from the blow. As a result, he will miss the upcoming Test against India as well.

Fingers crossed for Will Pucovksi, who's retired hurt after this nasty blow to the helmet.



Live scores from #AUSAvIND: https://t.co/MfBZAvzAkr pic.twitter.com/pzEBTfipF2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Will Pucovski misses out, but Joe Burns recovers

Australia's other opener Joe Burns has got the green signal to play in the second Test at Melbourne. Burns suffered a blow on the elbow in the second innings of the Adelaide Test where he had managed a half-century.

Burns continued batting even after that hit from Jasprit Bumrah, but he looked in discomfort. There were fears in the Australian camp that Burns might have suffered a fracture. But scans later on revealed that he would be able to play in the next Test.

Will Pucovski has a history of concussion injuries

Will Pucovski has been substituted out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield match in Melbourne with a concussion https://t.co/rEeLLi6flZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2018

The news regarding Will Pucovski is undoubtedly worrying as he has a long history of getting concussed. He has suffered from concussion nine times in his career so far, and his debut in the Australian Test team will have to wait further.

Former Australia international Callum Ferguson recently opined that Pucovski shouldn't be cleared to play against the lethal Indian bowling attack, given his history of head injuries.

Australia went in with Joe Burns and Matthew Wade at the top of the order in the first Test. The pair could likely carry on even in the forthcoming Test, if David Warner fails to recover from his groin injury.