IND v AUS 2020: Yuvraj Singh trolls Shubman Gill for keeping his hands in his pockets

The Indian cricket team registered its first win of the 2020-21 Australian tour in the third ODI in Canberra last evening. Shubman Gill played his first international match after a long time, and the youngster impressed with a 39-ball 33.

However, former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was seemingly unhappy with the way Gill put his hands in his pockets during a moment in the second innings.

After the Men in Blue won the third ODI, many Indian cricketers expressed their delight on Instagram. Shubman Gill was one of them as the Kolkata Knight Riders star shared two photos from the game at Manuka Oval.

The first image featured a still from Gill and Virat Kohli's 56-run stand, whereas in the second photo, Gill was seen standing alongside his teammates waiting for the third umpire's decision.

Yuvraj Singh lauded Shubman Gill's partnership with the Indian skipper, but gave a hilarious reminder to the youngster ahead of the upcoming games on this tour.

'Maharaj jeb vicho hath kado': Yuvraj Singh reminds Shubman Gill that he was not playing a club-level match

Yuvraj Singh's comment on Shubman Gill's recent Instagram post

As mentioned earlier, Yuvraj Singh hilariously tried to jog Shubman Gill's memory as he sent him the following message in the comments box:

"Indeed a pleasure batting alongside the great Virat Kohli! Maharaj jeb vicho hath kado India da match chal reha hai club da nahi. (Sir, please remove the hands from your pocket. You are playing for India, not for any local club)."

Yuvraj Singh is very close to Shubman Gill as the two cricketers hail from Punjab. The southpaw had a few sessions with Gill earlier this year, and the 2011 World Cup winner also announced that he would play for Punjab in T20 cricket.

Thus, it was not so surprising to see Yuvraj trolling his junior.