IND v AUS 2020: Yuzvendra Chahal cleared to bowl in 1st T20I as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a fantastic knock against Australia in the first T20I match at the Manuka Oval. Unfortunately, he will not take the field for the Indian cricket team in the second innings as he got hit on the helmet during his innings. Yuzvendra Chahal has replaced him as a concussion substitute.

Match referee David Boon gave the green signal to allow Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl four overs for the Men in Blue instead of Ravindra Jadeja. The Australian team management was seemingly unhappy with this decision. The BCCI confirmed Chahal's substition for Jadeja on Twitter with the following statement:

"Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I. Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team."

UPDATE: Ravindra Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I.



Yuzvendra Chahal will take the field in the 2nd innings as a concussion substitute. Jadeja is currently being assessed by the BCCI Medical Team. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tdzZrHpA1H — BCCI (@BCCI) December 4, 2020

Ravindra Jadeja destroyed the Australian bowling lineup in Canberra again

Ravindra Jadeja exhibited great form in the third ODI at the Manuka Oval two days ago. He continued the same form today in Canberra, smashing 44 runs from 23 deliveries as he hit five fours and one six in his game-changing performance.

The Indian cricket team was down to 114/6 in 16.5 overs. However, Ravindra Jadeja came to the visitors' rescue and took them past 160. The duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood struggled to keep Jadeja under control as the Indian team added 47 runs to their total in the last 19 balls.

Australia has got off to a fantastic start in the powerplay as Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short scored 53 runs from the first six overs. The quartet of Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Mohammed Shami, and Washington Sundar could not break the opening partnership in the fielding restrictions.

Very interesting decision with a concussion substitute!! https://t.co/W9nwlqY3v4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2020

It will be interesting to see how the concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal performs in Ravindra Jadeja's absence.