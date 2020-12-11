IND v AUS A 2020: Twitter salutes Jasprit Bumrah for scoring a fifty in pink-ball practice match

The Indian cricket team will play its first overseas day/night Test match against Australia next week. To get adjusted to the pink ball in Australian conditions, India is currently playing a practice match against the Australia 'A' side.
Although there are no big names present in the Australia 'A' bowling lineup, the Indians could not make it to the 200-run mark in the first innings. Surprisingly, number ten batsman Jasprit Bumrah emerged as the top-scorer for the visitors, remaining unbeaten on 55*(57) as the Indian innings folded for 194.
Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened the innings for the Indian team. While Shaw scored a 29-ball 40, Agarwal lost his wicket to Sean Abbott in the third over itself. Shubman Gill then shared a decent partnership with his U-19 captain Shaw, as India made their way to 72/1 at one point.
Will Sutherland cleaned up Prithvi in the ninth over, and then, the visitors lost seven wickets in quick succession. Gill departed for 43, while Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, and Wriddhiman Saha could score only nine runs between them.
Mohammed Shami and Navdeep Saini could not tackle the Aussie pacers either as the team collapsed to 123/9. Jasprit Bumrah then joined forces with Mohammed Siraj as the two tail-enders added 71 runs for the tenth wicket.
Jasprit Bumrah recorded his maiden first-class fifty, slamming six fours and two sixes. Siraj backed him up to perfection with a 34-ball 23. Ultimately, Mitchell Swepson dismissed Siraj as Bumrah remained unbeaten on 55.
