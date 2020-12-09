IND v AUS: Virat Kohli claims Hardik Pandya must bowl to be a Test option again

After a string of impressive performances and a Man of the Series award, you wouldn't blame the Indian cricket team for being tempted to field Hardik Pandya in their Test XI to provide some much needed team balance.

However, Pandya, apart from one spell in the 2nd ODI vs Australia, has not bowled all season, including in the IPL, as he has been working towards gaining full fitness following a back surgery last year.

Despite Pandya producing some match-winning performances as a batsman alone in the shorter formats, he has not played a Test match since 2018.

In the press conference that followed the T20I series against Australia, Virat Kohli was asked if Pandya would be considered for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The captain of the Indian Cricket Team made it clear that Hardik Pandya would need to be bowling again before he can be considered for Test selection.

"He's (Pandya) been outstanding, he couldn't bowl and we knew he's not going to bowl. But what we saw of him in the IPL, and the headspace that he's in, you know - you can just see in his game - that he's wanting to make the team win. But Test cricket is a very different challenge altogether and we need him to bowl. We've spoken to him about it.

"We need him to bowl. That's when he becomes that one guy who brings a lot of balance for us. If you've seen our cricket overseas as well, in South Africa and England, we were able to compete for longer periods through Test matches because of the fact that he brought a lot of balance in terms of his bowling. We've communicated that to him."

Hardik Pandya isn't thinking of a Test comeback

Hardik Pandya has an impressive record in Test matches

Hardik Pandya's last Test match came against England in 2018. Overall, Pandya has played 11 Test matches, averaging 31.29 with the bat and 31.05 with the ball. He's got five 50+ scores and a five-wicket haul to his name.

When asked about wanting to play in the Tests ahead of the 3rd T20I, Hardik Pandya said that it was the management's call.

"It's a different ball game I think I need to be…I mean, I don't mind. But at the end of the day it is the call for the management and everyone (to make)."

However, when asked about the same after the 3rd T20I, Hardik Pandya indicated that he'd like to spend some time with his family and was not thinking about making a Test comeback at the moment.

Skipper Virat Kohli went on to add that Hardik's X-Factor was instrumental for India in the shorter formats. However, he also stated that Pandya himself was looking to get back into full bowling fitness before making a Test comeback.

"In white-ball cricket, we've found someone who can finish games and consistently. He's definitely in a zone where he wants to get stronger, figure out and iron out all these niggles, and he wants to be able to provide for India with all three disciplines."

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to kick off with a day-night Test match, starting on December 17th at the Adelaide Oval.