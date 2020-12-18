Former Australia captain Michael Clarke slammed the Indian team's slow scoring rate on the first day of the Adelaide Test. He reckons that the team will be in deep trouble once Virat Kohli goes back to India after the first Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara put in the hard grind to produce 43 runs from 160 deliveries with the scoring rate going at less than two runs an over for the first two sessions.

Clarke feels that the team could be in trouble if they don’t address this issue. He pointed out that Virat Kohli looked like the only batsman who wanted to score runs on the first day of the Test.

“He was the pick of the batters and he was the only one that wanted to score runs, everyone else wanted to block it. This has been my concern with India from the start. Can you imagine this Indian batting line-up without Virat Kohli for the next two Test matches? They are in deep trouble. At stages it was very hard to watch,” Clarke said on Sky Sports.

The 39-year-old believes that the hard grind may not always be the best option in Australian conditions. You are certain to get a ball with your name on it, and a couple of quick wickets without a lot of runs on the board is certain to put your team on the backfoot.

“Their attitude is - see this new ball off. I’ve said it before, against Australia in Australia you will get one with your name on it. You’ll get a good ball. You’ll nick it and you’ll be out, all of a sudden you’ll lose two in a row and put your team under so much pressure.”

Virat Kohli will be fuming not to have made the century, reckons Michael Clarke

Virat Kohli was well on the way to another century at the Adelaide Oval before a miscommunication with his partner Ajinkya Rahane led to an untimely runout. He made a well-constructed 74 runs.

Michael Clarke lauded Virat Kohli saying he was the only batsman who wanted to take on the Australian attack and would be fuming to have missed out on the century.

“He (Virat Kohli) will be fuming he didn’t make 100,” Clarke added.

India will resume their innings on Day two at 233/6. Wriddhiman Saha and R Ashwin are at the crease for the visitors.

