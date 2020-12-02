Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has criticised the decision to rest Pat Cummins for the remaining white-ball matches of India’s 2020-21 tour Down Under. The premier speedster picked up 3 wickets in the opening two ODIs, both which Australia comfortably won to seal the series.

Pat Cummins came into the 3-match ODI series on the back of playing 14 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently concluded IPL 2020.

Shane Warne didn’t sound happy with the move and said that players can’t afford to go on a break after playing just two games.

“Pat Cummins and the rest, I am a little bit disappointed. I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games. Why are they resting? Is it because they played IPL? So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need rest because they have been playing in the IPL,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

The legendary leg-spinner, who scalped 1,001 wickets in international cricket, further added that players should prioritise playing for their country over foreign leagues.

“Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. So I would say you choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off an IPL for an Australian game. It is a one-day international for Australia and you need a rest to get through the summer after two games,” Warne signed off.

Pat Cummins scalped 12 wickets at an economy of 7.86 in 14 matches as KKR finished fifth in the 13th edition of the IPL.

Australia have 3 players missing from their line-up of the first ODI

Australia enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series

Advertisement

While Pat Cummins has been granted rest for the final ODI and the following 3-match T20I series, opener David Warner and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis are out with injuries.

Stoinis walked off the field with a side strain after bowling just 6.2 overs in the first ODI on November 27. David Warner’s injury, though, looked more serious as he pulled his groin after putting in a dive at mid-off on Sunday (November 29).

While Stoinis is still a part of their plans, Australia have roped in D’Arcy Short as a like-for-like replacement for Warner for the T20I series. No replacement has been announced for Pat Cummins, as Sean Abbott made the playing XI in the third ODI.