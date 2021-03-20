"A legend at work!"- Twitterati hails Virat Kohli after his phenomenal 80*

Virat Kohli smashed his third half-century in four innings and continued his dominance over England in the ongoing T20I series. The 32-year-old played his role of anchoring the Indian innings to perfection and scored an unbeaten 80 runs off just 52 balls.
The Indian skipper decided to open the innings and replaced an out-of-form KL Rahul. While the decision raised a few eyebrows, many were also excited to witness the mouth-watering prospect of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening together.
Fans on Twitter laud Virat Kohli for his sensational innings
The duo added 94 runs in just 9 overs and gave the hosts the flying start that they were missing the whole series. Fans on Twitter hailed Kohli for his captain's knock. They also believe this is the perfect batting position for the 32-year-old and that he should stick to opening alongside Rohit.
Here is what they had to say:
With Team India struggling to find consistent starts from their openers for a while in T20Is, Virat Kohli knew he had to make this innings count. Rohit's blistering knock helped the Indian skipper take the first 20-odd balls to get his eye in. Once the 33-year-old departed and Kohli was set, he took charge of the Indian innings.
Every single batsman played their part to perfection during India's innings as Hardik Pandya also contributed with some solid hitting towards the end to take India to 224-2 in 20 overs. This is exactly the kind of fearless brand Virat Kohli wanted the Men in Blue to adopt in T20Is and he should be pleased to see his teammates finally delivering.
But most importantly, Kohli's sensational knock, coupled with Rohit's blitzkrieg, has genuinely given India a world-class opening combination which they could consider for the upcoming T20 World Cup.