"I definitely agree with Rahul Dravid" - Aakash Chopra on the upcoming tour being India's best chance to win a series in England

Aakash Chopra has concurred with Rahul Dravid that Team India have a great opportunity to win the forthcoming Test series in England.

Dravid recently stated that the Indian team probably have their best chance of winning a series in England. He even predicted a 3-2 scoreline in favor of the visitors in the five-Test series.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra also agreed with Dravid when asked by a fan about the same.

"I definitely agree, who will not agree with Rahul bhai. There is weight in what he has said, whenever India goes out these days, it is their best chance. To be fair, the chances had become less in Australia because of so many injuries but we won there as well," said Chopra.

The former India cricketer highlighted that if almost a second-string Indian side could put it across Australia Down Under, a full-strength team would certainly be the favorites in England.

"If you can win there with half a team, hardly eleven players who could be fielded, then to defeat England in England, I think this is a great opportunity. I definitely do agree with Rahul bhai," added Aakash Chopra.

While India will be high on confidence after beating Australia away and then England in the home series, the seamer-friendly English conditions might be a different kettle of fish.

However, the Indian team should be better acclimatized to the conditions as they would be spending a couple of months in England before the start of the Test series, including playing in the inaugural World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

"If we can bat well, we will be fine" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels the onus will be on the Indian batsmen to deliver the goods

While speaking highly of the all-round strength of the Indian squad, Aakash Chopra observed that the prominent Indian batsmen will have to rise to the occasion in England.

"There is strength in the batting, the fast bowling is good and the spinners are doing well. I think if we can bat well, we will be fine. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara - the Indian batting will be dependent on these four pillars," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old concluded by stating that Rishabh Pant could play a defining role, with Ravindra Jadeja's presence also allowing India to play with five frontline bowlers.

"Rishabh Pant could be the X-factor. You can play with five bowlers by including Jadeja, so I do agree that this is perhaps the best opportunity for India to win in England," signed off Aakash Chopra.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, under Rahul Dravid's captaincy. They have won just a couple of Tests across their last three visits there and will hope to turn things around this time.

TWO GENTLEMEN

Proud moment for Dravid after enduring the World Cup setback, accepting the Pataudi Trophy from the great man after India had won the test series in England 2007 - one of only three series wins there. Two batsmen who were comfortable in English conditions. pic.twitter.com/CGpZmnjyeR — . (@SaikiaArup) May 15, 2021

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.