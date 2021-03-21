Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar need to do well for India to win T20 World Cup: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has opined that Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar could hold the key to India's chances at the T20 World Cup later in the year.

While Bumrah has been rested from the ongoing limited-overs series against England, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has staged a comeback after a lengthy injury layoff.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra observed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's successful return was a great sign for India's ambitions at the T20 World Cup.

The former India opener termed the seam-bowling pair of Bumrah and Kumar as the crucial cog in the Indian lineup.

"One hundred percent. If India has to win the 2021 World Cup, it is necessary for Bumrah and Bhuvi to do well. Bumrah is evergreen, he did not have any injury issue. He has been bowling well and his workload is being managed," said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Bhuvneshwar Kumar may not have been extremely penetrative in the T20I series against England, but the way he bowled suggests he is back to his former self.

"We were waiting eagerly when Bhuvi will come, the ball will swing and he will take the wickets. He might have taken only four wickets in the series, today he took two wickets but his bowling was sensational and we can say that Bhuvi is back," added Chopra.

While Bhuvneshwar Kumar might have taken just four wickets in the five T20Is against England, his economy rate of 6.38 was the best among all the bowlers across the two teams. It is even more commendable because he bowled a majority of his overs in the powerplay or at the death.

"The way Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung the ball has been a big plus point of the series" - Parthiv Patel

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is renowned for moving the ball both ways

Parthiv Patel picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar moving the ball both ways as one of India's huge gains from the series. He also lauded the right-arm seamer for his economical spell in the high-scoring series decider.

"The way Bhuvneshwar Kumar swung the ball has been a big plus point of the series. When it is a 225-run match where the opposition team is making 190 runs, there to concede just 15 runs in four overs and a wicket at the crucial time," said Patel.

Just to simplify the astonishing performance by Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Tonight 12 bowlers bowled in the match, everyone apart from Bhuvi went for at least 7.8 an over, Bhuvi went for 3.8 an over. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 20, 2021

The former Indian wicket-keeper termed Bhuvneshwar Kumar's dismissal of Jos Buttler in the final T20I as the turning point of the match.

"The way Buttler and Dawid Malan's partnership was going, it was necessary to get them out at that time. He was the main experienced bowler with the most quality, so the team was dependent on him at the time to dismiss the batsmen and it was a very big thing for me that he did that," concluded Patel.

England were very much in the chase as they needed 98 runs off 48 deliveries with nine wickets in hand when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was handed over the ball. The wily pacer had Jos Buttler caught by Hardik Pandya at long-off which triggered a batting collapse as India triumphed by 36 runs.