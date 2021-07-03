"That is a blow" - Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's injury

Aakash Chopra has said that Shubman Gill being ruled out of at least the first Test against England is a setback for Team India.

Although there is no official word from the BCCI yet, there are reports that Shubman Gill has sustained a stress fracture to his shin.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Shubman Gill's injury could hit Team India hard. He reasoned the stylish opener gave a decent account of himself in the World Test Championship final.

"Shubman Gill has got injured. But then that is a blow. I was thinking that Shubman Gill had done okay in the WTC final and will play the first Test as well, but now he will not be available."

The former India opener highlighted that the injury is so serious that it has apparently ruled Shubman Gill out of the first Test, which is still a month away.

"It is an injury somewhere in the calf and it has got aggravated so much that an encounter which is going to start next month, on August 4, he is already out of that Test match. He will not be available for the first Test match and after that also, he will be monitored."

As per reports, Shubman Gill's injury could see him miss the entire five-match series against England and not only the first Test starting on August 4 in Nottingham.

Aakash Chopra on Shubman Gill's likely replacement

Aakash Chopra wants Mayank Agarwal to be Shubman Gill's replacement at the top of the order

Aakash Chopra reckons Abhimanyu Easwaran might replace Shubman Gill in the main Indian squad, especially if the latter is ruled out of the remainder of the tour. The 43-year-old also cast his vote for Mayank Agarwal ahead of KL Rahul as Rohit Sharma's opening partner for the first Test against England.

"This means Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is there in the standbys, his name can come in the main squad. One out of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will get a chance. I feel Mayank Agarwal will get it first, KL Rahul will get it after that."

Agarwal and Rahul have both not played competitive red-ball cricket for a considerable period of time. While the former last played for India in the middle order in the Gabba Test against Australia, the latter's last Test was against the West Indies in 2019.

