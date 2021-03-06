Adam Gilchrist applauds Rishabh Pant for brilliant hundred against England

Former Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has lauded Rishabh Pant for his belligerent hundred on Day 2 of the fourth Test against England in Ahmedabad.

Rishabh Pant scored 101 off 118 balls as India reached 294 for 7 at stumps on the second day in response to England’s first-innings total of 205.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Gilchrist praised the 23-year-old for his imperious innings, saying:

“It’s not just about how many you get, but also when you get them. If you can somehow sync the first with the second, when the team needs it most, you’re a true match-winner. Looking at you @RishabhPant17.”

Incidentally, with his third Test hundred, Rishabh Pant joined Gilchrist as the only wicketkeepers to have notched up Test centuries in India, Australia and England. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has often been compared to the Australian great owing to his attacking instincts with the willow.

On Friday, Rishabh Pant came in with India in trouble at 80 for 4. Watchful early on, the left-hander featured in a potentially game-changing 113-run partnership with Washington Sundar (60 not out) for the seventh wicket as India moved into the lead.

During his fabulous innings, Rishabh Pant audaciously reverse-swept James Anderson for four over slips to move into the nineties before bringing up three figures with a six off England captain Joe Root in the next over.

Rishabh Pant will be an all-time great in all formats: Sourav Ganguly

There were rich praises for Rishabh Pant following his hundred on Friday. One of the accolades came from the current BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Describing Rishabh Pant’s knock under pressure as ‘unbelievable’, Ganguly made a bold prediction. He wrote on his Twitter account:

"How good is he? Unbelievable..what a knock under pressure...not the first time and won't be the last time..will be an all-time great in all formats in the years to come. Keep batting in this aggressive manner. That's why he is a match-winner and special..@bcci @RishabhPant17."

Moreover, Indian opener Rohit Sharma termed Rishabh Pant’s knock as his finest in Test cricket so far. Speaking at a virtual press conference, Sharma, who scored 49 in the first innings, said:

"In my opinion, it was probably his (Pant's) finest knock. It came under pressure as well; we were not in a good position when he came out to bat. We saw few sides of Rishabh Pant`s knock today. He was cautious at the beginning, and then he actually flourished like we know Rishabh can."

India ended Day 2 of the fourth Test against England with a lead of 89 and with three wickets in hand. With Axar Patel (11 not out) giving company to Sundar (60 not out) at stumps, India will look to swell their lead further and put the game beyond England.