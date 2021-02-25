"The ball was not turning much" - Axar Patel explains why he bowled with a stump-to-stump line in Ahmedabad

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers on the first day of the India vs. England day/night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. After the day's play, Patel highlighted the significance of bowling with a wicket-to-wicket line on this pitch.

Patel pointed out the ball did not turn much on the wicket. More deliveries skid off the surface, which prompted Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin to bowl with a straighter line. Both bowlers were incredibly successful in Ahmedabad. Their strategy helped them scalp nine wickets in 37.4 overs.

Talking about how the Indian spinners made the most out of the conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Axar Patel said:

"The ball was skidding off the surface here. When the ball skids, you try to bowl wicket to wicket because it increases the chances of getting the batsman out LBW or bowled. I was discussing the same thing with Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin). The ball was not turning much here. Most deliveries skid off the wicket. So, our plan was to bowl wicket to wicket only."

Axar Patel dismissed six English batsmen in the first innings. Five of the six dismissals were via LBW or bowled. This statistic highlights the success of Patel's plan to stick with a stump-to-stump line in Ahmedabad.

Axar Patel is the first Indian bowler to take six wickets in one innings of a day/night Test

Axar Patel now has the best bowling figures by an Indian bowler in pink-ball Tests (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Axar Patel has shattered Ishant Sharma's record for the best bowling figures by an Indian player in day/night Tests. Ishant returned with 5/22 in the first innings of the pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh two years ago.

On the India vs. England pink-ball Test's opening day, Patel picked up six wickets, conceding 38 runs in his 21.4 overs. Patel has become the new owner of the record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler in one inning of a pink-ball Test.