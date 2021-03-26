"Back with a bang!"- Twitterati erupts as KL Rahul smashes fifth ODI hundred

KL Rahul backed up his brilliant 62* in the first ODI with a sensational hundred in the second game against England in Pune. The 28-year-old has truly repaid the faith shown in him by the Indian team management.

Rahul was in no form coming into the ODI series as he scored just 15 runs in four T20Is against England, including two ducks. Many even wanted Rishabh Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper in ODIs and believed KL Rahul deserved to be dropped.

However, Rahul has bounced back in stunning fashion to prove why he deserves a place in the Indian white-ball team. It is never easy for a natural opener to be consistent in the middle-order. But Rahul has proved his versatility and has adapted brilliantly to whatever his team demanded from him.

Twitterati reacts to KL Rahul's fifth ODI hundred

Fans on Twitter, who had trolled and questioned KL Rahul during the T20I series, hailed him for delivering under immense pressure.

Here is what they had to say:

What a hundred!!



KL RAHUL, to his haters be like - *on your faces*.



His haters who were saying to drop him out of the squad, are nowhere to be seen today. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8zHZGrpcAE — S (@PawriHoraiHai) March 26, 2021

Fifth ODI hundred for KL Rahul - 100* from 108 balls including 6 fours and 2 sixes - ever since he started playing in middle order, he has been in different level in ODI format. Keep going, KL. pic.twitter.com/0zMw48zcaB — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 26, 2021

And KL Rahul is back with a bang 🔥❤ — Science wala ladka (@sciencewalaldka) March 26, 2021

Well played KL Rahul. Way to good a player to be out of form for long. All the usual classy shots beautifully executed as ever. He can happily watch Pant go ballistic from the other end now... #INDvENG — Jonny (@Leathernwillow) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul in ODIs (from 1st Jan 2020)



47

80

19

88*

4

112

12

76

5

62*

101* (Today- still batting)#Cricket #TeamIndia — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul’s best place is in the middle order. He’s brilliant there & takes away the element of swinging new ball taking his wicket. #INDvENG — Aditya Jain (@stonecoldnose) March 26, 2021

Thats how your player will perform when you trust him#KLRahul 💯 up for kl#viratkholi @imVkohli @klrahul11 — Siddesh Joshi (@Abey_yr_sid) March 26, 2021

KL Rahul last 13 ODI innings



102, 77, 47, 80, 19, 88*, 4, 112, 12, 76, 5, 62*, 100*



A reply to @klrahul11 haters.... #KLRahul #INDvENG — Vaibhav Bhola (@vaibhav_indiatv) March 26, 2021

As Rishabh Pant replaced an injured Shreyas Iyer in India's playing XI, KL Rahul was promoted to bat at No. 4. What worked as a blessing in disguise for him was that the hosts lost two quick wickets, meaning he walked out to bat during the powerplay.

The 28-year-old took his time to get settled and understood the pace of the wicket. He rotated the strike and ran hard between the wickets alongside skipper Virat Kohli. The duo added a crucial 121 runs for the third wicket to stabilize the Indian innings.

When Kohli was dismissed, Rahul took the role of the anchor. He realized he had to stay at the crease for as long as possible, being the set batsman. The elegant right-hander hit an odd boundary here and there, but largely played second fiddle to Pant and allowed the 23-year-old to be the aggressor.

Eventually, KL Rahul brought up his well-deserved hundred, and would be relieved that he is back to his best. He is one of the main reasons why India are yet again on their way to score a total in excess of the 300-run mark.