We know it is going to spin from ball one in fourth Test against India: Ben Foakes 

England wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes has opined that India are pushing spin-friendly conditions to their "extremities" in the ongoing Test series. The 28-year-old added that he expects spin to come into play from the first ball in the 4th Test as well.

India trounced Joe Root's side by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad in a match that concluded within two days. Batsmen from both sides struggled against the skidding pink ball and only two of them managed half-centuries.

Some former cricketers and pundits have blamed the pitch for being too demanding too early.

Addressing an online press conference on Sunday, Ben Foakes admitted that the visitors had been "thoroughly outplayed" in the last two Tests and are aiming to come back stronger.

"Obviously, we got thoroughly outplayed. Those were tricky conditions, but they played well. They have a couple of class spinners and we did not have answers to them so I think going forward, we have to be good enough to counter that to score big runs on the board. I think we know what we are going to get in the last Test in terms of surface. They are pushing their conditions to the extremities and we know it is going to spin from ball number one, it is about finding a way to play well in those conditions," said Ben Foakes.

In addition to showing off his exemplary keeping skills, Ben Foakes has accumulated 64 runs from four innings in this series.

"The last two pitches are the hardest I have kept on" - Ben Foakes

Ben Foakes, who is touted as England's best gloveman at the moment, labeled the two wickets as the toughest of his career. He also said if England can salvage a draw in Ahmedabad, it will be a good result for the team.

"The last two pitches are the hardest I have kept on, the last game, the pink-ball was skidding and the amount it was spinning, I have never seen that and it was a challenge to keep on those wickets. We have been outplayed in the last two games, but we are in a position to draw the series, we have to put up a good performance and if we go away with a 2-2 draw, it will be a good performance," said Ben Foakes.

The fourth and final Test of the India-England series will be played in Ahmedabad from March 4. A win or a draw would see India qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.