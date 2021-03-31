Bhuvneshwar Kumar inches closer to Top 10 of ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has attained the 11th rank in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. The Indian pacer played his first ODI series since August 2019 and picked up six wickets in three games versus the England cricket team.

Courtesy of his brilliant bowling performances, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has jumped nine spots to bag the 11th position on the ODI bowling charts. He is the second-highest ranked Indian in the bowlers' rankings.

Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the India vs England ODI series for personal reasons, has slipped out of the Top 3.

New Zealand's speedster Matt Henry has replaced him in third position with 691 rating points. Henry picked up a four-wicket haul in the final ODI against Bangladesh.

Thanks to Matt Henry's performance against Bangladesh, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Woakes and Mehidy Hasan dropped a spot each.

Trent Boult continues to be at the helm of the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers with 737 rating points, with Mujeeb ur Rahman behind him at number two.

Mohammad Amir, Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada are the other bowlers present in the Top 10.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not the only Indian bowler to rise in the ICC ODI Rankings

Shardul Thakur has now broken into the Top 80 (Image courtesy: BCCI)

Along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur has also gained a lot in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Thakur, who was the leading wicket-taker in the India-England series with seven wickets, has climbed to 80th position. The right-arm fast bowler has 411 rating points after three ODIs against England.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali has also improved his ODI ranking. The English all-rounder jointly holds the 46th position with Scotland's Mark Watt. Kuldeep Yadav retained his 28th ranking despite a forgettable outing against England.

