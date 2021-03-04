“Bowlers are there to get batters out” - Ben Stokes on his dismissals against Ravichandran Ashwin

England all-rounder Ben Stokes doesn’t read too much into the fact that he has got out to Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin a few times in Test matches.

Ashwin has dismissed Ben Stokes 11 times in Test cricket. The England all-rounder is, in fact, the batsman the off-spinner has dismissed the most times in the longest format of the game.

However, when asked about the same at a post-match press conference, Ben Stokes said that Ashwin was just doing his job as a bowler. The 29-year-old said in this regard:

"Bowlers are there to get batters ou,t and batters are there to score runs. So, that’s what’s going to happen. When you come to India, you are going to face a lot of Ravichandran (Ashwin). He’s got more chances of getting me out. I don’t read into the fact that he has got me out that many times. It is what it is. Someone’s there to get you out. He’s a fantastic bowler without doubt, but he is there to get batsmen out.”

Ben Stokes was dismissed for 55 off 121 balls on Day 1 of the fourth Test, perishing to an arm-ball from Washington Sundar. He was the top-scorer in England’s disappointing first-innings total of 205.

Washington Sundar strikes 🎯



He has claimed the big wicket of Ben Stokes, trapping him in front for 55. England are 121/5!#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/30CMHXxVgM — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

A fifty is never going to win you a Test match: Ben Stokes

Although he was the best batsman on display for England on the opening day of the final Test in Ahmedabad, Ben Stokes admitted he was disappointed to get out after doing all the hard work.

When asked how he manages to bring out his best in tough circumstances, the 29-year-old said:

“You are going to come up against those situations time and again. I have played enough games to be exposed to those kinds of situations. It is all about standing up for the team when needed. That comes with experience.”

Ben Stokes, however, added about his performance:

“But honestly, I am more disappointed at getting out on 50 (55 to be precise). A fifty is never going to win you a Test match. I was very disappointed to get in on that wicket, start feeling comfortable and get out the way I did. I spent two and a half fours protecting myself from the ball that skids on and then getting out to the ball that skids on…”

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara take India to 24/1 by stumps on day one after their spinners bowled England out for 205.#INDvENG | https://t.co/6OuUwURcgX pic.twitter.com/kZShpWUXgi — ICC (@ICC) March 4, 2021

India ended Day 1 on 24 for 1, with Rohit Sharma unbeaten on 8 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 15.