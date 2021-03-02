"One of the greatest to have played the game"- Michael Atherton on Ravichandran Ashwin

Michael Atherton has opened up on what makes Ravichandran Ashwin a stand-out bowler. Ashwin recently became the second-fastest bowler to reach the 400-wicket milestone in Test cricket.

The former England skipper believes the off-spinner's ability to bowl straight deliveries even in spinning conditions makes him one of the greatest players to have played the game.

Axar Patel was the wrecker-in-chief in the third Test, claiming 11 wickets. But Atherton was left highly impressed by Ravichandran Ashwin's variations.

In his column for the Times London, Atherton wrote:

"It is no shame to be beaten by Ashwin in these conditions. The off-spinner is one of the greatest to have played the game, with a breadth of variations that has rarely been matched. His ability to bowl a straight ball in extreme spinning conditions makes him stand out."

6️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ International wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin 🔥



A modern-day legend of the game 🙌#INDvsENG #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/XTVL5gIo9r — Sportskeeda (@Sportskeeda) February 26, 2021

Ollie Pope's dismissal in both innings of the Ahmedabad Test was a testament to Ashwin's skills. The England batsman was undone by straight deliveries, first from round-the-wicket and then from over-the-wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin has had a terrific last few months for the Men in Blue. His performance with both bat and ball helped India clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. To add to that, he has been almost unplayable in the ongoing India-England series.

"Ravichandran Ashwin is a legend" - Harbhajan Singh

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh

Ravichandran Ashwin's former teammate, Harbhajan Singh, recently said that no one can doubt the former's legendary status.

"Taking 400 wickets is a very big thing and that too in Test cricket, a format which tests you mentally, physically and every other way. So to dismiss 400 batsmen in that and win the team match after match is a huge thing. There is no doubt that R Ashwin is a legend," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

Following their latest win, India are the favourites to book their place in the ICC World Test Championship final. Even a draw in the final Test would see the hosts go through to the final of the mega event, which will be played at Lord's.