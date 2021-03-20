Watch - Chris Jordan produces a breathtaking effort to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav

England pacer Chris Jordan produced a breathtaking effort in the fifth T20I on Saturday to send Suryakumar Yadav back to the pavilion.

Yadav, who was on the charge with a rollicking 32 off 16, waltzed down the track against leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the 13th over of the Indian innings. The batsman failed to get the optimum connection on the full-length googly as he heaved it towards wide long-on.

Chris Jodan sprinted at full tilt, had work to do, but grabbed the ball with his right hand. With his momentum carrying him over the boundary, Jordan had the presence of mind to lob the ball towards a gleeful Jason Roy who had scampered in from deep midwicket.

The opener was all smiles as his teammates joined in to celebrate Yadav's dismissal. Here's the video of the catch:

And one of the best catches in recent times goes to... Jason Roy 🧐😂

Brilliant fielding by Chris Jordan here 👏🏼#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wvlXzy0miC — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 20, 2021

Courtesy of the magical moment conjured by Chris Jordan, India lost their second wicket with 143 runs on the board.

Rohit-Kohli partnership and Suryakumar Yadav's cameo trump Chris Jordan's magic

Earlier in the Indian innings, opener Rohit Sharma returned to form, as he scored a brilliant 64 off just 34 balls. Just when he looked like getting another century in the shortest format of the game, he was sent back by Ben Stokes with a leg-cutter outside the off-stump.

Suryakumar Yadav, coming at no. 3, started from where he left off in the previous game, hitting back-to-back sixes off Rashid in the tenth over. The 30-year-old followed with a hattrick of boundaries off Chris Jordan which included two outrageous reverse sweeps and a slick push to the third-man boundary.

Considering how well Suryakumar Yadav was timing the ball, it required something spectacular like the brilliant Chris Jordan effort to stop the right-hander.

A great fielder, Chris Jordan, has just made a very tough chance look ridiculously easy. And it won't even go against his name in the scorecard!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli brought up a record-extending 29th T20I half-century, remaining unbeaten on 80. With Hardik Pandya (39 off 17) producing a late cameo, India piled on a mammoth 224-2 on the board.